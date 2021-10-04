Of beef, pork and chicken, the poultry industry is the most vertically integrated, with every step of the supply chain owned or controlled by the big processors. Chicken farmers are like Uber drivers, who don’t own anything but the car. The farmers own their barns and provide their own labor, but they don’t own the chicks, their feed or their medicine. All of these are provided by the processors, who can also dictate precisely how the birds are raised and even what equipment a farmer has to use.