For example, the condo at 5900-B Queenston St. #494 in the Cardinal Forest complex in Springfield is priced at $280,000. The monthly condo fee is $325 and annual property taxes are $2,790. The condo fee includes gas, water, sewer, trash and snow removal, building maintenance and community amenities, including two swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts, a playground, a party room and laundry facilities. Several walking trails connect the community to Lake Accotink Park. Pets are allowed in the building.
Built in 1968, the Cardinal Forest condo is 1.7 miles from the Virginia Railway Express station in Burke and five miles from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. Multiple bus routes serve the area. One parking space is assigned to the unit.
The 961-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit includes a living room with a balcony, a separate dining area and a remodeled galley-style kitchen with a pantry, gray-painted cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and undercabinet lighting. The windows, carpet, light fixtures, water heater and heating and air conditioning systems have been replaced in the past few years.
Assigned public schools include Cardinal Forest Elementary, Irving Middle and West Springfield High. The elementary school is rated average compared to other schools in the state by GreatSchools.org and the middle and high schools are rated above average. For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Liliana Uriarte with Long & Foster Real Estate at 703-881-3171.
