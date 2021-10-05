Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $177 billion, topped the list for the fourth year in a row, Forbes said. He also owns Blue Origin, an aerospace company, and The Washington Post.
Rounding out the top five are Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk ($151 billion); Bernard Arnault ($150 billion) of LVMH, an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($124 billion); and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion). Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company.
Unsurprisingly, the top echelons of America’s wealthy in 2021 made their money in the technology sector. Nine of Forbes’ 10 wealthiest Americans ― all except Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett ― founded or led a major tech firm.
Trump’s decision not to divest his assets when he entered office five year ago turned out to be a pivotal decision, Forbes noted. Trump opted to hang onto his company and real estate assets, then valued at $3.5 billion, despite potential conflicts of interest his financial entanglements would create.
Had he divested and invested the money in a simple S&P 500 market-tracking index fund the day he entered the White House, he would be worth about $7 billion today, according to Forbes.