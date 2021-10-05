About pieces in its collection that were associated with either Spink & Son, one of Latchford’s collaborators, or art dealer Doris Wiener, also a Latchford associate, the museum said: “Our presumption decades ago, when these objects were donated to our collection or acquired by dedicated funds for their purchase, was that they had left their places of origin in a legal manner. Today, and especially following the 2008 stance taken by the Association of Art Museum Directors towards objects and artworks with unclear provenance, our response is categorically different — now we would not accept any artwork without thorough documentation of the path it took from its place of origin to the museum.”