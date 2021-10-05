The project is being developed by WC Smith.
WC Smith and Rappaport have led the residential and retail leasing and strategy for the past 15 years for Skyland Town Center, a mixed-use project under development in the southernmost part of Ward 7 bordered by Alabama Avenue, Naylor Road and Good Hope Road. The companies have partnered with the D.C. government, Washington East Foundation, Marshall Heights Community Development Organization and Skyland D.C. to develop Skyland Town Center, which has been planned for more than 30 years.
The Crest has 84,500 square feet of retail space that includes a CVS now and will include Chase Bank, Roaming Rooster, Skyland Nails and Spa, and Like That barber shop. The retail center being built across the street from the Crest will include a Lidl supermarket, a drive-through Starbucks and four restaurants.
The Crest’s lobby showcases paintings of Go-Go legend Chuck Brown and ballerina Misty Copeland by DC East artists, including Luis Peralta Del Valle. Building amenities include a courtyard swimming pool, outdoor grills, resident lounge, fitness center, parking garage, bike storage, resident storage spaces, dog park and a dog-washing station.
The apartments include Energy Star washers and dryers, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and wood laminate flooring. Some apartments include a kitchen island, walk-in closet and balcony.
Rents range from $1,595 for a 528-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom to $2,696 for a 1,117-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
For more information, visit www.crestdc.com.
