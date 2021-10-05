“The biggest opposition is going to be politically motivated, among the anti-mask, anti-vax far right,” said Judy Conti, government affairs director at the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group. “There may be some overlap there with the business community, but my prediction is that the business community’s opposition will be more muted and rational. I think they will probably talk less about individual freedoms and stuff like that, and it will be more about the logistics and complexities of what employers would have to do, making sure it isn’t too burdensome. But you’re going to see more knee-jerk reactionary opposition from the far right.”