It sounds like the plot of a PG-13 political action movie: The U.S. might need a $1 trillion coin to save itself. But this week, the idea of minting one was being floated as a way around the federal debt-ceiling crisis to avert a possible default and the economic catastrophe that could ensue.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRight

The U.S. government runs out of money to pay its bills on Oct. 18, according to the Treasury Department, and if Congress does not raise the debt limit — the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow — economists warn it could trigger a recession. Though lawmakers acknowledge the gravity of the situation, Senate Republicans have blocked Democrats’ attempts to resolve the issue.

One potential remedy is to have the U.S. Mint strike a $1 trillion platinum coin, an idea that first surfaced during another debt ceiling debate in 2011 and gained traction among some left-leaning policy wonks. Even the White House briefly entertained the idea. Here’s what you need to know about this untested realm of monetary policy.

What to know

  • What is the $1 trillion coin?
  • How would the coin avert a government shutdown?
  • What’s the downside to the $1 trillion coin?
  • What would the $1 trillion coin look like?
  • When will the government run out of money?
  • What do policymakers think about the coin?