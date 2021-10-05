The U.S. government runs out of money to pay its bills on Oct. 18, according to the Treasury Department, and if Congress does not raise the debt limit — the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow — economists warn it could trigger a recession. Though lawmakers acknowledge the gravity of the situation, Senate Republicans have blocked Democrats’ attempts to resolve the issue.
One potential remedy is to have the U.S. Mint strike a $1 trillion platinum coin, an idea that first surfaced during another debt ceiling debate in 2011 and gained traction among some left-leaning policy wonks. Even the White House briefly entertained the idea. Here’s what you need to know about this untested realm of monetary policy.
What to know
- What is the $1 trillion coin?
- How would the coin avert a government shutdown?
- What’s the downside to the $1 trillion coin?
- What would the $1 trillion coin look like?
- When will the government run out of money?
- What do policymakers think about the coin?