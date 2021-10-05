The U.S. government runs out of money to pay all of its bills on Oct. 18, according to the Treasury Department, and if Congress does not raise the debt limit — the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow — economists warn it could trigger a recession. Though lawmakers acknowledge the gravity of the situation, lawmakers have not come to agreement how to resolve the issue, with Republicans insisting that Democrats raise the debt limit using their narrow control of Congress.
One potential remedy is to have the U.S. Mint strike a $1 trillion platinum coin, an idea that first surfaced during another debt-ceiling debate in 2011 and gained traction among some left-leaning policy wonks. Even the White House briefly entertained the idea. Here’s what you need to know about this untested idea.
What to know
- What is the $1 trillion coin?
- How would the coin avert a default?
- What’s the downside to the $1 trillion coin?
- What would the $1 trillion coin look like?
- When will the government run out of money?
- What do policymakers think about the coin?