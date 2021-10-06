To your comment about moving fees, we’re also right: According to Moving.com, the average cost for a local move for a home of two to three bedrooms and roughly 7,500 pounds of furnishings prior to the start of the pandemic was $1,250. The average cost of a long-distance move (greater than 1,000 miles) was $4,890. We say “prior” to the pandemic, because movers have been in such demand that costs are rising, and in some communities, you have to book your movers weeks in advance. Just know the prices being charged are very much a function of local supply and demand.