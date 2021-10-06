BCTGM president Anthony Shelton said Kellogg’s workers have been “working long, hard hours, day in and day out” to produce cereal for American families, but that the company has responded by cutting benefits and threatening to send jobs to Mexico.
“Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without regard for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company’s massive profits,” Shelton said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It’s the latest strike to emerge from a national food production factory represented by BCTGM. First, Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Kansas walked out for 19 days in protest of 84-hour work weeks that had pushed some workers to the limit. Later, in early August, Nabisco workers in five states went on strike over work hours and benefits.
The food production strikes are coming at a time when spiking commodity prices have padded the profits of major grocery stores and the brands that supply them, but workers are in short supply.