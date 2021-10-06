The 81 one-, two- and three-bedroom condos are anticipated to be priced from the mid $400,000s to $1.6 million. Presales are expected to begin in early 2022, with the first building ready for occupants in October 2022 and the second building ready in early 2023.
Planned amenities at Towngate North include a clubroom, conference room, fitness center with yoga room, dog spa, bike storage areas and a rooftop terrace with views of Alexandria and Washington, D.C. Concierge services will also be available.
The Mount Vernon Trail, a paved trail for biking, jogging and walking which stretches 18 miles from Mount Vernon to Roosevelt Island along the Potomac River, will be easily accessible from the development.
Towngate North is 1.2 miles from the Braddock Road Metro station and 1.7 miles from Potomac Yard, where a new Metro station is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
The Old Town Waterfront and the shops and restaurants on King Street are about 1.5 miles from the development. Other nearby neighborhoods include Del Ray, Shirlington and Pentagon City.
The development is just off the George Washington Memorial Parkway to drive into D.C. Reagan National Airport is two miles from Towngate North.
For more information and to be placed on a priority list, visit www.TowngateNorth.com.
Read more in Real Estate: