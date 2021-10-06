It’s well known, especially among those of us who worked at Forbes, where I was a senior editor from 1984 to 1988, that being on the Rich List was hugely important to Trump. He used to endless lobby — and occasionally bully — the staffers who assembled the list, trying to get them to move his net worth number up. You can find details of Trump’s maneuvers in this Washington Post column by former Forbes staffer Jonathan Greenberg.