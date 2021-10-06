The Cares Act did not specify what “critical to national security” meant, leaving that to Treasury. The agency defined such businesses as those operating under top secret clearances or working on certain priority contracts, but also created a third route for businesses certified as critical by the Secretary of Defense. That was how Yellow ultimately qualified for the loan, and emails show the company reached out to high-level officials at the Pentagon in search of a waiver. Yellow received the largest loan by far of any company, with the other loans going to an array of defense-focused start-ups.