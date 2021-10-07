For others, the pandemic created space and time to rethink their priorities and motives. Maria Ibgui, an international finance professional in Versailles with nearly two decades’ experience, had quit her job at the end of 2019 because of burnout. Ibgui spent the pandemic looking after her mental health and family and getting in touch with her personal values, “which before were masked by self-inflicted ‘imperatives’ of our hectic lives.” With plans to start a career in a new field, Ibgui is adamant: “For no money in the world would I go back to my pre-covid life.”