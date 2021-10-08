In its complaint against Facebook at the time, the agency also noted the company’s misleading statements to the news media about its knowledge of the privacy breach reinforced its deceptive filings with the agency. That underlined that the SEC looks at all of the company’s communications, including what executives say publicly and what its spokespeople tell the media, in assessing whether it has been candid on sensitive matters. The agency’s focus on disclosure has only intensified under Gensler’s leadership this year, Norberg said.