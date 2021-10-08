Only in the market for short-term government securities were there signs of angst, as investors fled Treasury bills scheduled for repayment around Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen had said she expected to run out of cash.
Trading in these “red zone” securities returned to normal on Thursday after Senate leaders — vindicating Wall Street’s self-assurance — agreed on a deal that would postpone the debt limit showdown to early December. The measure passed Thursday evening.
“The market’s not going to react to all the political drama. We’ve just seen this movie too many times,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities in New York, speaking before the deal emerged.
Financial markets stoicism was born of experience. Two previous showdowns over raising the government’s borrowing limit, in 2011 and 2013, rattled investors’ nerves but ultimately fizzled short of default.
Even Standard & Poor’s unprecedented 2011 downgrade of the U.S. government’s “AAA” credit rating — which analysts had feared would ignite a financial contagion — passed without mishap. Government borrowing costs actually fell in the aftermath, confounding doomsayers.
However scary at the time, those episodes gave market players confidence they could weather a genuine crisis if the government delayed repaying investors for a day or two.
“We’ve been through this song and dance multiple times,” said Blake Gwinn, RBC Capital Markets’ head of U.S. rates strategy who worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during earlier debt battles.
Since those trial runs, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) developed procedures for trading securities if the government halted investor repayments. And the Treasury Market Practices Group, with members from firms like BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase, drafted a seven-page manual for keeping the $22 trillion treasury market functioning.
Despite Treasury denials, bond traders expect the government to prioritize repaying bondholders under a plan developed during the 2011 debt crisis.
“Principal and interest payments on Treasury securities would continue to be made on time,” Susan Foley, a senior associate director at the Fed, told members of the Fed’s policymaking committee on an October 16, 2013, conference call.
To afford to do that, “the Treasury may need to delay or hold back making other government payments,” she added.
Such a prioritization of payments — which could lead to Chinese bondholders being paid before Social Security recipients — would “likely undermine” the U.S. credit rating, Fitch Ratings said on Oct. 1.
If Washington had failed to raise the debt limit — which currently caps federal debt at $28.4 trillion — the Treasury Department would legally be unable to spend money beyond what the government collects in taxes.
The fate of Treasury securities is considered crucial to the global economy because they are the risk-free investment that serves as the foundation for all financial markets. Investors decide what stocks and corporate bonds are worth, relative to the return offered by treasuries.
The government securities also are often used as collateral in the routine overnight borrowing that financial institutions and corporations perform to keep the nation’s economic gears turning.
If treasuries’ fundamental value is shaken, the aftershocks will reach Americans’ retirement accounts and jobs, the value of the dollar and the government’s borrowing costs.
“You’re running the risk of doing long-term damage,” said Misra. “If you question the risk-free asset, then you have to question every other asset.”
To be sure, some market watchers — alarmed by Washington’s deepening polarization and dysfunction — warned that Congress this time could topple into the financial abyss. Just hours before Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, offered Democrats an escape hatch, Goldman Sachs told clients, “there is a real risk that Congress will miss the deadline.”
Wall Street analysts also had anticipated that market tremors would worsen in the days before October 18th. Morgan Stanley analysts warned that starting next week, T-bills would “probably start cheapening up, and quickly.”
Those who forecast a compromise, however, said the drama was exaggerated. Even in the worst case, a “technical default” measured in days would be nothing like the sovereign debt defaults of countries such as Argentina or Greece.
“It’s not like somebody who owns the T-bills isn’t going to get paid. They’ll get it back a week later,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group. “For markets, it’s a nonevent.”
Investor reactions played a role in driving a resolution during earlier debt ceiling showdowns. In 2011, the nation was struggling to emerge from the wreckage of the housing bubble when Republicans demanded austerity as a cure for the federal budget deficit.
The unemployment rate was 9 percent and the economy had contracted in the most recent quarter when the U.S. hit the debt ceiling and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner ordered the use of extraordinary cash-conservation measures.
Consumer confidence, which had been rising, quickly reversed course and fell for the next three months, reaching its lowest point since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. Likewise, the National Federation of Independent Business’ optimism gauge sank to its lowest point in nearly a year-and-a-half.
As the crisis peaked in late July, the Dow fell nearly 16 percent in just 13 trading days.
Yet when S&P issued the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the market reaction was not what investors had feared.
On August 5, following the budget-cutting deal that ended the faceoff between President Obama and congressional Republicans, the credit watchdog blasted Washington’s fiscal management as “less stable, less effective and less predictable.”
Such high-profile criticism should have discouraged investors from lending money to the federal government. But spooked by the unfamiliar financial landscape, they flocked to the perceived safety of U.S. government securities, driving the yield on the 10-year bond down to 2.06 percent from 2.56 percent.
The market response was less pronounced during the 2013 debt ceiling fight.
As Yellen’s Oct. 18 deadline, dubbed the X-date, drew near, the president and his team grew outspoken about the danger.
Biden on Wednesday accused Republicans of playing “Russian roulette” with the US economy while his economic advisers warned of a crisis that could be “even worse” than in 2008.
The president called CEOs to the White House to make the case for avoiding default.
“Day one would be bad, but the cascading effects in the ensuing weeks could go anywhere from a recession to a complete catastrophe for the global economy. And I don't know why anyone would take a chance like that,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan.
Wall Street’s faith in a happy ending this week rested on a cushion of cash and on guardrails the Federal Reserve put in place last year, following unusual Treasury market activity.
As economies began shutting down in March 2020, investors staged a “dash for cash,” selling large amounts of treasuries to raise money. The yield or interest rate the government was required to pay to attract investors spiked and buyers grew scarce. In late March, the Fed announced that it would buy treasuries without limit to keep markets functioning.
In July of this year, the Fed established a $500 billion standing repurchase or repo facility, which allows banks to use treasury securities as collateral for overnight Fed loans, and made permanent a similar program for foreign central banks, which had been launched as a temporary measure.
Those programs eased Wall Street’s worries about what would happen if a default upended the market.
Last month, the Fed eased limits on an older program, called the overnight reverse repo facility, that already has helped by providing a safe parking place for short-term funds.
In both 2011 and 2013, money market mutual funds — one of the biggest buyers of the T-bills that have wobbled in recent days — saw significant outflows as investors fled a feared treasury default.
In just three weeks during the 2011 standoff, investors pulled $64 from the funds, which are designed to be super-safe and thus are allergic to losses. Such an exodus can force fund managers into forced selling, aggravating any market decline.
This year, that selling did not materialize because the funds have been able to put their cash into Fed facilities rather than chase after T-bills. Those have been in short supply as Treasury approached the government borrowing limit.
Funds funneled almost $400 billion into the Fed facility since mid-September, driving the total to more than $1.45 trillion.
“Absolutely, it does help address the tail risk of something breaking in the financial system,” said Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research for Barclays. “The support facilities do make it less problematic from a financial system standpoint.”