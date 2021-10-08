Only in the market for short-term government securities were there signs of angst, as investors fled Treasury bills scheduled for repayment around Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen had said she expected the federal government to run out of cash.
Trading in these “red zone” securities returned to normal on Thursday after Senate leaders — vindicating the self-assurance on Wall Street — agreed on a deal that would postpone the debt limit showdown to early December. The measure passed the Senate Thursday evening, and the House plans a Tuesday vote.
“The market’s not going to react to all the political drama. We’ve just seen this movie too many times,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities in New York, speaking before the deal emerged.
Stoicism in the financial markets was born of experience. Two previous showdowns over raising the government’s borrowing limit, in 2011 and 2013, rattled investor nerves but ultimately fizzled short of default.
Even Standard & Poor’s unprecedented 2011 downgrade of the “AAA” credit rating of the U.S. government — which analysts had feared would ignite a financial contagion — passed without mishap. Government borrowing costs actually fell in the aftermath, confounding doomsayers.
However scary at the time, those episodes gave market players confidence they could weather a genuine crisis if the government delayed repaying investors for a day or two.
“We’ve been through this song and dance multiple times,” said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets, who worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during earlier debt battles.
Since those trial runs, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) developed procedures for trading securities if the government halted investor repayments. And the Treasury Market Practices Group, with members from firms like BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase, drafted a brief manual for keeping the $22 trillion Treasury market functioning.
Despite Treasury denials, bond traders expect the government to prioritize repaying bondholders under a plan developed during the 2011 debt crisis.
“Principal and interest payments on Treasury securities would continue to be made on time,” Susan Foley, a senior associate director at the Federal Reserve, told members of the central bank’s policymaking committee in conference call in October 2013. To afford to do that, “the Treasury may need to delay or hold back making other government payments,” she added.
Such a prioritization of payments, which could lead to Chinese bondholders being paid before Social Security recipients, would “likely undermine” the U.S. credit rating, Fitch Ratings said last week.
If Washington had failed to raise the debt limit — which currently caps federal debt at more than $28 trillion — the Treasury Department would legally be unable to spend money beyond what the government collects in taxes.
The fate of Treasury securities is considered crucial to the global economy because they are the risk-free investment that serves as the foundation for all financial markets. Investors decide what stocks and corporate bonds are worth, relative to the return offered by Treasury securities.
The government bonds also are often used as collateral in the routine overnight borrowing that financial institutions and corporations perform to keep the economic gears turning in the country.
If the fundamental value of Treasury securities is shaken, the aftershocks will reach the retirement accounts and jobs of Americans, and will affect the value of the dollar and government borrowing costs. “You’re running the risk of doing long-term damage,” said Misra. “If you question the risk-free asset, then you have to question every other asset.”
To be sure, some market watchers — alarmed by the deepening polarization and dysfunction in Washington — warned that Congress this time could topple into the financial abyss. Just hours before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered Democrats an escape hatch, Goldman Sachs told clients, “There is a real risk that Congress will miss the deadline.”
Wall Street analysts also had anticipated that market tremors would worsen in the days before Oct. 18. Morgan Stanley analysts warned that starting next week, Treasury bills would “probably start cheapening up, and quickly.”
Those who forecast a compromise, however, said the drama was overstated. Even in the worst case, a “technical default” measured in days would be nothing like the sovereign debt defaults of countries such as Greece or Argentina.
“It’s not like somebody who owns the T-bills isn’t going to get paid. They’ll get it back a week later,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group. “For markets, it’s a nonevent.”
Investor reactions played a role in driving a resolution during earlier debt ceiling showdowns. In 2011, the nation was struggling to emerge from the wreckage of the housing bubble when Republicans demanded austerity as a cure for the federal budget deficit.
The unemployment rate was 9 percent and the economy had contracted in the most recent quarter when the United States hit the debt ceiling and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the time ordered the use of extraordinary cash-conservation measures.
Consumer confidence, which had been rising, quickly reversed course and fell for the next three months, reaching its lowest point since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. Likewise, the National Federation of Independent Business optimism gauge sank to its lowest point in nearly 18 months.
As the crisis peaked in late July, the Dow fell nearly 16 percent in just 13 trading days. Yet when Standard & Poor’s issued the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the market reaction was not what investors had feared.
On Aug. 5, following the budget-cutting deal that ended the faceoff between President Obama and Republicans in Congress, the credit watchdog blasted the fiscal management in Washington as “less stable, less effective and less predictable.”
Such high-profile criticism should have discouraged investors from lending money to the federal government. But spooked by the unfamiliar financial landscape, they flocked to the perceived safety of U.S. government securities, driving the yield on the 10-year bond to below 2.1 percent from more than 2.5 percent. The market response was less pronounced during the 2013 debt ceiling fight.
As Yellen’s current Oct. 18 deadline, dubbed the X-date, drew near, the president and his team grew outspoken about the danger. Biden on Wednesday accused Republicans of playing “Russian roulette” with the U.S. economy while his advisers warned of a crisis that could be “even worse” than in 2008. He called business leaders to the White House to make the case for avoiding default.
“Day one would be bad, but the cascading effects in the ensuing weeks could go anywhere from a recession to a complete catastrophe for the global economy. And I don’t know why anyone would take a chance like that,” said Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan.
Wall Street’s faith in a happy ending this week rested on a cushion of cash and on guardrails the Federal Reserve put in place last year, following unusual Treasury market activity.
As the economy began shutting down in March 2020, investors staged a “dash for cash,” selling large amounts of Treasury bonds to raise money. The yield or interest rate the government had to pay to attract investors spiked and buyers grew scarce. Later that month, the Fed announced that it would buy Treasury bonds without limit to keep markets functioning.
In July of this year, the Fed established a $500 billion standing repurchase facility, which allows banks to use Treasury securities as collateral for overnight Fed loans, and made permanent a similar program for foreign central banks, which had been launched as a temporary measure. Those programs eased Wall Street’s worries about what would happen if a default upended the market.
Last month, the Fed eased limits on an older program, called the overnight reverse repo facility, that already has helped by providing a safe parking place for short-term funds. In both 2011 and 2013, money market mutual funds — one of the biggest buyers of the Treasury securities that have wobbled in recent days — saw significant outflows as investors fled a feared federal default.
In just three weeks during the 2011 standoff, investors pulled $64 billion from the funds, which are designed to be ultra safe and thus are allergic to losses. Such an exodus can force fund managers into forced selling, aggravating any market decline.
This year, that selling did not materialize because the funds have been able to put their cash into Fed facilities rather than chase after Treasury bonds. Those have been in short supply as Treasury approached the government borrowing limit. Mutual funds funneled almost $400 billion into the Fed facility since September, driving the total to more than $1.45 trillion.
“Absolutely, it does help address the tail risk of something breaking in the financial system,” said Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research for Barclays. “The support facilities do make it less problematic from a financial system standpoint.”