“The implication is that any minority, any groups of color in our society, can make it if they simply work hard enough, like you Asians,” Sue said in an interview. “It serves to divide and conquer, where Asians are held up as the epitome of values of hard work and family values. This was a backhanded slap at African Americans that you too can succeed if you simply have the right values and work hard enough. It tends to say that discrimination does not cause disparities.”