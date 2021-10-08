And if I’m late, that proves to White people that I’m not one of the “good Blacks,” she believed.
Grassley congratulates Korean American judge on her work ethic. Some Asian Americans say it echoes divisive stereotypes.
I’ve frustrated my son by insisting that he overprepare for his job interviews. After one exhaustive prep session, he put his hands on his head, almost in tears, and said, “Mom, you’re stressing me out.”
It was a heartbreaking moment because I went into overdrive channeling my grandmother. I wasn’t being a helicopter parent. I was being a Black space-shuttle mama. That’s when you feel it’s necessary to fly as high as you can to help your kid because it’s very likely that, even in 2021, my Black son will still be subjected to employment discrimination, whether conscious or unconscious. I can’t help but try to ensure that he’s seen as exceptional.
Many Black women felt relieved to work from home, free from microaggressions. Now they’re told to come back.
My son graduated with a math degree, but Blacks and Hispanics are underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) jobs relative to their presence in the overall U.S. workforce, according to a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center.
About 62 percent of Black STEM employees say they have experienced discrimination at work, compared with 44 percent of Asians and 42 percent of Hispanics in STEM jobs, Pew found.
As a Black person, the pressure to be not just good but superior has been with me for every job. You carry a burden that others don’t. You can’t fail, because your failure isn’t just your own. It’s very possible that your failure will be projected onto every Black employee who comes after you.
As Black people, we are far too often seen as the bad or unqualified minority group getting a special break for no other reason than that we are Black. If we want to get ahead, it’s become our burden to be the exception to the rule.
We’re told by our parents that you have to be twice as good to get half as far.
So I was livid when Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), in his ignorance, committed a microaggression against Lucy Koh, a Korean American judge nominated by President Biden to the federal appeals court.
During Koh’s confirmation hearing, Grassley said, “What you said about your Korean background reminded me a lot of what my daughter-in-law of 45 years has said: ‘If I’ve learned anything from Korean people, it’s a hard work ethic. And how you can make a lot out of nothing.’ So I congratulate you and your people.”
Koh was seemingly being lauded, but the undertone was, “You’re not like other minorities who don’t work hard.”
In his defense, a spokesman for Grassley said the senator’s “intent was to be complimentary.”
The go-to response when a microaggression is committed is to say “I meant no harm.” But make no mistake — what the 88-year-old Grassley did was show his bias.
I spent some time interviewing Derald Wing Sue, a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University’s Teachers College who is a leading authority on microaggression. Sue defines microaggressions as everyday slights, insults, indignities and put-downs — intentional or not — that people of color experience in their day-to-day interactions.
Sue argues in his research that microaggressions aren’t trivial, and they aren’t complimentary. His life’s work is for people to see the ugly truth about microaggressions: They are an insidious form of prejudice.
“In many cases, bias and discrimination go unchallenged because the behaviors and words are disguised in ways that provide cover for their expression and/or belief that they are harmless and insignificant,” Sue writes in “Microintervention Strategies: What You Can Do to Disarm and Dismantle Individual and Systemic Racism and Bias.”
What Grassley did, perhaps unintentionally, was give credence to the myth that meritocracy triumphs over built-in biases. It’s a false notion that discrimination doesn’t exist — at least anymore.
We need to talk about this offense by Grassley because this isn’t just about Koh — it’s about a pervasive view that there are model minorities. Grassley should be called out and corrected for his bigotry.
“The implication is that any minority, any groups of color in our society, can make it if they simply work hard enough, like you Asians,” Sue said in an interview. “It serves to divide and conquer, where Asians are held up as the epitome of values of hard work and family values. This was a backhanded slap at African Americans that you too can succeed if you simply have the right values and work hard enough. It tends to say that discrimination does not cause disparities.”
“Microintervention Strategies,” which Sue co-authored with several of his former counseling psychology students, is a guidebook on counteracting and hopefully diminishing racial microaggressions.
In response to Grassley’s comments, Koh did what most minorities do in such situations. She simply said, “Thank you.” It wasn’t appropriate in that space to challenge Grassley. But we can do it for her. Our silence is not an option.
“Targets of microaggressions should not be the only individuals responsible for pointing this out,” Sue said. “One of the principles of microintervention is to separate out the intent from the impact.”
The findings also confirm previous polls that indicate young Black adults experience microaggressions at greater rates, Gallup said.
Racial “compliments” can be just as damaging as stereotypical comments that are insulting. It’s the totality of these viewpoints that communicates a harmful belief that one race is intrinsically better than another. This mind-set pits minorities against one another — and contributes to a mother’s fear that her Black son has to be impossibly exceptional just to be treated equally.