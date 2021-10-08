Economists had been hoping for robust jobs growth in September, as school reopenings allowed parents who left work to care for children earlier in the pandemic returned to the labor force.
But that sunny outlook has been challenged in recent months, as the delta variant’s surge — and large pockets of resistance to get the vaccine — have raised questions about the country’s ability to stage a speedy recovery.
“Delta turned it on the ear,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “We’d like it to be that easy. But nothing has been easy in the pandemic. The challenges are still substantial to gettin people back."
There were other signs of the drag the delta variant was having on the economy in September.
Weekly unemployment claims rose for three straight weeks, before falling last week. And restaurant reservations, which had begun returning to pre-pandemic levels according to data from Open Table, took a dive.