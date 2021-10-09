Just 10 weeks ago, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell explained the Fed’s rosier forecast by saying the delta variant could have fewer implications for the economy if it followed the pattern of previous covid surges. Powell said in late July that with much of the country vaccinated and there being less of a likelihood for shutdowns, “we’re not experts on this but — it seems like a good, going-in estimate would be that the effects [of the delta surge] will probably be less.”