For example, the three-level townhouse at 3706 Eldbridge Ter. in Bowie is priced at $345,000. Monthly homeowner association dues are $60 and annual property taxes are $4,217.
Amenities in the Covington Knolls development include an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a playground and a community center. Covington Knolls is about one mile from Bowie Town Center and the Collingwood shopping center, both of which have restaurants and shops. Centennial Park, which has a pond and a fitness trail, is also about one mile from the community. Movie theaters and home improvement stores are also within two miles of the development.
Built in 1998, the 1,638-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The open living and dining area on the main level has Brazilian hardwood floors. The open kitchen includes tile flooring, recessed lighting, wood cabinets, a gas stove and a stainless-steel dishwasher. A powder room is nearby.
The first of the two upper levels has two bedrooms with new carpet and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes a walk-in closet. The primary suite occupies the top floor of the townhouse and includes a vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and a corner whirlpool tub and separate shower in the bathroom. The townhouse also has a laundry room, new blinds, a new heating and air conditioning system and three parking passes.
Assigned schools include Northview Elementary, Benjamin Tasker Middle and Bowie High. The elementary school is rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland. The middle school is rated above average, and the high school is rated average.
