When you flush the toilet, the water and waste head straight down and immediately hit a 90-degree fitting under the toilet flange. This 90-degree fitting sends the water horizontally toward the tee fitting maybe a foot or two away. When the wastewater gets to the center of the tee, it takes a sharp turn and heads down again. Think of a river going over a waterfall. This is a completely acceptable configuration — after all, it’s worked well for Mother Nature for millions of years.