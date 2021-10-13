Lurie says the problem with much of the existing literature about the ills of too much sodium can be reduced to a simple syllogism: If you curb your sodium intake (A), your blood pressure will go down (B). People with high blood pressure (B) are prone to cardiovascular disease (C). So, A is connected to B, B is connected to C, but is A connected to C? The science has been unclear on this, leading many people to conclude that salt is not that bad.