The guidelines are voluntary, but experts say it signals a new willingness on the part of the FDA to crack down on food manufacturers. Just weeks ago the agency issued new guidance about heavy metal limits in baby foods. Health advocates said this week’s salt announcement is more significant than even the agency’s trans fat ban in 2015, because it involves an ingredient contained in nearly every food that is made, and as sodium has long been criticized as a key culprit in the obesity epidemic ravaging the nation.