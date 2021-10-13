Olsen: There are several factors that go into the pricing of an insurance policy, and renovations can cause an increase or decrease. For example, an increase in premium would likely result if you added additional square footage to the home or increased the quality of materials with more costly ones such as replacing vinyl flooring with hardwoods. This is because the home will now cost more to rebuild if there were a claim in the future. Another way your premium might go up is if you were to increase the risk factors in a home that increase the likelihood of a claim, such as adding a swimming pool. On the other hand, some renovations often result in a lower premium. Many home insurers give discounts for new roofs, updated plumbing, wiring and HVAC systems.