Residents are beginning to move into the Vale, a 301-unit apartment building developed by Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development and recently acquired by CIM Group. Bozzuto is the property manager for the building. Amenities in the high-rise building include a saltwater swimming pool with cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a clubroom, a pet spa, multipurpose event spaces, a courtyard, a transit screen and a co-working space.
The apartments range from a studio with 487 square feet to a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with 1,018 square feet. Rents for the apartments start at $1,700 for a studio and at $3,580 for a three-bedroom unit. The Vale also includes townhouse-style units with two levels and up to 1,628 square feet that rent for up to $4,525.
The apartments have floors that resemble wood, white quartz countertops, porcelain tile floors in the bathroom, stainless-steel appliances, subway tile in the kitchen and bathroom and either whitewashed or dark kitchen cabinets. Each unit has a washer and dryer and a walk-in closet. Moveable islands are available in most kitchens.
For more information, visit www.thevaleapts.com.
