Development continues at the Parks at Walter Reed, the redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Northwest Washington, which will eventually have 3.1 million square feet of mixed-use spaces, including newly constructed buildings and adaptive reuse of historic buildings.

Restaurants, shops and a Whole Foods are part of the plans for the Marketplace at the Parks. Outdoor activities such as yoga and fitness classes, a farmers market, movies and concerts are already taking place on some of the 20 acres of outdoor space that will be part of the community and will include a playground and a 10,000-square-foot dog park.

Residents are beginning to move into the Vale, a 301-unit apartment building developed by Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development and recently acquired by CIM Group. Bozzuto is the property manager for the building. Amenities in the high-rise building include a saltwater swimming pool with cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a clubroom, a pet spa, multipurpose event spaces, a courtyard, a transit screen and a co-working space.

The apartments range from a studio with 487 square feet to a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with 1,018 square feet. Rents for the apartments start at $1,700 for a studio and at $3,580 for a three-bedroom unit. The Vale also includes townhouse-style units with two levels and up to 1,628 square feet that rent for up to $4,525.

The apartments have floors that resemble wood, white quartz countertops, porcelain tile floors in the bathroom, stainless-steel appliances, subway tile in the kitchen and bathroom and either whitewashed or dark kitchen cabinets. Each unit has a washer and dryer and a walk-in closet. Moveable islands are available in most kitchens.

