Economic data from September underscored how vulnerable the economic recovery remains to the pandemic — and how policymakers underestimated the threat posed by the delta variant when the surge began a few months ago. On the labor front, the economy gained only 194,000 jobs last month, and officials said ongoing concerns about child care and fear of the virus kept people from returning to work.
On the inflation side, Fed leaders have long said that price increases are a “transitory,” or temporary, feature of an economy battered by the pandemic. Their message is that as supply chains clear up, inflation will settle back down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target, sometime next year.
Yet, that timeline has been complicated by the delta variant and the uncertainty it brings for global supply chains. Figures from August broke an eight-month streak of rising or steady inflation and was a welcome sign for policymakers at the Fed and the White House. But September’s topline inflation figure reversed course, coming in slightly higher than August and highlighting why policymakers are so hesitant to made broad takeaways from one month of data — good or bad.
The delta variant’s drag showed up in specific categories, too. The cost of airfare is falling and dropped 9.1 percent in August. But that momentum slowed to 6.4 percent in September. Prices for used cars and trucks fell 1.5 percent in August, but only 0.7 percent in September.
All told, used cars — which have been bungled by chip shortages and high demand — are up a whopping 24.4 percent for the year and have driven a large percentage of topline inflation figures. But bringing prices down entirely rests on clearing global supply chains that are still vulnerable to the virus. In a recent speech, Fed governor Lael Brainard pointed to builders who can’t get enough construction materials and to North American auto production, which was paused by shutdowns in Malaysia and Vietnam.
Policymakers and economists have scrutinized where inflation is rising the economy, and often argue that price increases are limited to pandemic-battered industries, like airlines and hotels and used cars. But Wednesday’s release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the indexes for food and shelter rose in September — and together contributed more than half of the monthly all items seasonally adjusted increase. Concerns about rising rent and soaring home prices have become a litmus test for whether price increases will stick even once the pandemic is over.
The Fed’s take that inflation is temporary has left the American public asking how much longer it will take for gas or grocery prices to simmer down. On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the word “transitory” had become a “swear word” to his staff. That’s in part because the public has a different understanding of transitory inflation from economists, who aren’t necessarily referring to a fixed period of time, but rather expect that inflation will eventually pass through the economy, and is tied more specifically to the pandemic.
Another worry is that as people face higher prices at the checkout counter, or as businesses weigh the costs of getting supplies and materials on time, consumers may change their spending habits before they believe the price tag will sting even worse. That cycle of behavior only pushes prices higher, making those very inflation expectations self-fulfilling. Fed leaders say that’s not what they’re seeing yet, and that they would change policy if any signs started to bubble up.
Meanwhile, the economic hurdles come as the Fed navigates a host of other challenges. Stock trading by top Fed officials jeopardized the central bank’s public trust and, ultimately, spurred a probe by the Fed’s inspector general over whether the behavior violated both ethics rules and the law.
Plus, looming over the Fed are a series of leadership questions, including whom the Biden administration will tap for chair. Wednesday marked the final day of Randal Quarles’s term as vice chair for supervision — essentially the Fed’s top banking cop. No replacement has been nominated.