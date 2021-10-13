The Fed’s take that inflation is temporary has left the American public asking how much longer it will take for gas or grocery prices to simmer down. On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the word “transitory” had become a “swear word” to his staff. That’s in part because the public has a different understanding of transitory inflation from economists, who aren’t necessarily referring to a fixed period of time, but rather expect that inflation will eventually pass through the economy, and is tied more specifically to the pandemic.