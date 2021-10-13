You now want something more that wasn’t given to your unit originally. For you to expand the rights you own — the right to an expanded patio over land that you do not own — requires your condominium association’s grant of that right to you. And for this, the board has discretion and is probably not bound by anything the other four buildings have done. Be aware that there may be other, unintended consequences of this action, including an increase in the amount you pay monthly for your unit.