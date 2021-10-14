The implications could be sweeping. In the grand vision of auto-dubbers, any piece of video content will one day be available in a custom language at the flick of a button — and, even better, fully feel like the original. The resulting world would be one of seamless interchangeability: a piece of entertainment would emanate not from a particular place but pop up unexpectedly as the seeming creation of whatever language its viewer wants to watch it. As Forrest Gump famously said, das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Schokolade.