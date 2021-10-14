The implications could be sweeping. In the grand vision of auto-dubbers, any piece of video content will one day be available in a custom language at the flick of a button — and, even better, fully feel like the original. The resulting world would be one of seamless interchangeability: a piece of entertainment would emanate not from a particular place but pop up unexpectedly as the seeming creation of whatever language its viewer wants to watch it. As Forrest Gump famously said: “das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Schokolade.”