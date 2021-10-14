The designers at Edit Lab at Streetsense had access to the original drawings for the building, which they used as inspiration for the conversion, which includes a mix of vintage materials and traditional and contemporary furniture pieces.
The building is within walking distance of the Foggy Bottom Metro station as well as the Kennedy Center, Rock Creek Park, restaurants, shops including a Whole Foods grocery store and nearby neighborhoods such as Dupont Circle, Georgetown and the West End.
The Wray, developed by Insight Property Group in partnership with ELV Associates, includes a rooftop clubroom with a lounge, a bar and a private meeting room, as well as a rooftop terrace with a garden, outdoor seating, a fire pit, grills and dining areas. The building also has a fitness center, bike storage and a pet spa. Residents of the building, which is managed by Bozzuto, have concierge services, “away-from-home” services, valet dry cleaning, 24-hour on-call maintenance and package lockers with 24-hour access.
The Wray has 158 studio and one- and two-bedroom units. Currently available units include a 482-square-foot one-bedroom unit with one bathroom that rents for $2,627 and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with 706 square feet that rents for $3,942.
Nineteen of the units are short-term corporate suites managed through a partnership with Interim Homes.
The apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a white tile backsplash, light gray Shaker-style kitchen cabinets, matte black hardware and a washer and dryer.
For more information, visit https://www.thewraydc.com.
