But the delta variant of the coronavirus and persistent supply chain backlogs have kept prices elevated. And there’s no clear answer for when that will change, leaving Americans to feel the strain in their pocketbooks in the meantime.
Here’s a breakdown of how we got here.
Economists caution against drawing too much from one month’s worth of data, good or bad. But the overall picture increasingly suggests that inflation is sticking around longer than economic policymakers at the Fed and White House expected just a few months ago. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told lawmakers last month that the supply-side constraints on the economy have “in some cases, gotten worse,” adding that "we need those supply blockages to alleviate, to abate before inflation can come down.” One Fed official is even ditching the word “transitory” altogether, saying it gives the public a false sense of hope that this will pass in a short time frame.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced a 24/7 operation at a key U.S. port this week and is working with major importers to clear a path for cargo ahead of the holiday season.
Policymakers often argue that price increases are limited to pandemic-battered industries, like airlines, hotels and used cars. But federal data on Wednesday pointed to food and shelter costs rising in September — and together contributing to more than half of the monthly increase of all items, when seasonally adjusted.
Concerns about rising rent and soaring home prices have economists particularly worried about whether price increases will last longer, even after the pandemic has mostly passed. The hot housing market has made it that much more difficult for first-time buyers, or those without cash or solid credit, to buy a home. Meanwhile, rising rents in major metropolitan areas are pushing out more people who are now wondering if they can afford to stay.
On top of it all, an energy crisis has ricocheted through already-stressed supply chains. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Thursday was $3.29, up from $3.17 one month ago, and $2.18 one year ago.
Throughout the pandemic, new and used cars have been a kind of litmus test for the country’s supply chain issues and related price hikes.
Used cars and trucks have been a driving force behind the surge in inflation this year and are up a whopping 52 percent since September 2019, before the pandemic. The market relies heavily on trade-ins and auto parts, which are in short-supply amid a global microchip shortage. That pinch has made it more expensive for dealers to get any of their models, much less repair them. And all of those problems are also hurting the supply of used cars, which depend on trade ins as well as rental car company inventories.
Meanwhile, the pandemic triggered a massive rental car shortage after a slew of large companies sold off hundreds of thousands of models that sat idle at the beginning of the pandemic, when Americans stopped traveling. Back in May, more than one of every three rental cars that had been in service before the pandemic was no longer available.
Yet, as more people got vaccinated, and started itching for spring and summer trips, customer demand boomed. Companies couldn’t get their hands on cars fast enough, driving up prices as people scrambled for reservations and companies rushed to restock lots.
New cars are now also seeing a rise in prices thanks to the ongoing chip shortage. Covid-related shutdowns have pinched factories around the world. For example, auto production in North America has been slowed by shutdowns in Malaysia and Vietnam.
Families across the nation are also facing higher prices at the grocery store, which have people stretching their wallets for dairy, fruits and vegetables, baked goods and meats.
Prices for meat, poultry fish and eggs have surged above other grocery categories. The White House has pointed to broad-based consolidation in the meat industry, saying large companies bear some responsibility for pushing prices higher.
Industry groups disagree, arguing that the same supply-side issues rampant in the rest of the economy apply to proteins: it costs more to transport and package materials, while labor shortages have held back meat production.
Meanwhile, food categories with less of a surge are still seeing prices tick up while supply chains lag behind. September’s consumer price index showed that compared to August, apples were up 3.8 percent. Peanut butter was up 3 percent, and potatoes were up 2.4 percent.
Where do we go from here?
Looming in the background is another big challenge for policymakers: How to keep inflation expectations in check. There’s an inherent psychological aspect to inflation: if consumers or businesses expect the cost of goods and services to keep rising, they might change their behavior now. For example, vacationers might rush to book hotel rooms. Or businesses may stock up on advance orders, pushing prices higher and making those very expectations self-fulfilling.
Fed leaders say they aren’t worried and would respond if they started to see concerning signs bubble up. But some measures suggest anxiety is high. One survey of consumer inflation expectations tracked by the New York Fed hit a record high in September. Consumer confidence also took a tumble in August as the delta variant spread, according to a closely-tracked University of Michigan survey.
“There is little doubt that the pandemic’s resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion,” the survey results said.
Laura Reiley contributed to this report.