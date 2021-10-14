The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims fell below 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The 36,000 drop brought the weekly count to 293,000 and striking close to the pre-pandemic mark of 256,000. Though the coronavirus pandemic is keeping some workers on the sidelines, a protracted labor shortage has left many businesses struggling to fill jobs.

In March and April of 2020, more than 20 million workers lost their jobs ― at one point totaling more than a million a day ― as pandemic-inflicted closures took their toll on the country’s service-centric economy. In the 18 months since, the jobless ranks have shrunk significantly.

The decreasing number of layoffs may have less to do with a strong economy than workers’ decisions to leave voluntarily, however. Americans are quitting their jobs at historically high rates, as about 4.3 million left their jobs in August, according to Labor Department data reported Tuesday.