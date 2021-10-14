In March and April of 2020, more than 20 million workers lost their jobs ― at one point totaling more than a million a day ― as pandemic-inflicted closures took their toll on the country’s service-centric economy. In the 18 months since, the jobless ranks have shrunk significantly, but companies have had trouble filling openings even for unskilled jobs like food service. For workers, the shortage means wages are rising in some surprising places.
The decreasing number of layoffs may have less to do with a strong economy than workers’ decisions to leave voluntarily, however. Americans are quitting their jobs at historically high rates, as about 4.3 million left their jobs in August, according to Labor Department data reported Tuesday.