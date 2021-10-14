The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims last week fell to 293,000, a 36,000 drop that brings the weekly number under 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.

The number of newly jobless is strikingly close to the pre-pandemic level of 256,000. Though the coronavirus pandemic is keeping some workers on the sidelines, a protracted labor shortage means businesses are struggling to hire all the workers they need to sustain soaring late-pandemic profits.

In March and April of 2020, more than 20 million workers lost their jobs ― at one point totaling more than a million a day ― as pandemic-inflicted closures took their toll on the country’s service-centric economy. In the 18 months since, the jobless ranks have shrunk significantly, but companies have had trouble filling openings even for unskilled jobs like food service. For workers, the shortage means wages are rising in some surprising places.

The decreasing number of layoffs may have less to do with a strong economy than workers’ decisions to leave voluntarily, however. Americans are quitting their jobs at historically high rates, as about 4.3 million left their jobs in August, according to Labor Department data reported Tuesday.