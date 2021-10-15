“Inflation has been a surprising and unwelcome guest seeming to persist at an elevated level at a time when we’re all hoping to put the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic behind,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. “Like the pandemic-caused downturn itself, it exacerbates wealth and income inequality. The wealthy can adjust. Those on lower incomes, not so much. It is as if some people just can’t catch a much-needed break.”
Like Blue Origin’s rocket blasting into space, prices are way up compared with what we were used to pre-pandemic. But this isn’t a fun ride. Here’s how to handle a rise in consumer prices.
What to know
- <b>What changes should I make to my budget to beat inflation?</b>
- <b>Is there anything I can do to reduce my food costs?</b>
- <b>Should I change how I invest for retirement?</b>
- <b>Is there anything I can do to take advantage of a rise in inflation?</b>
- <b>Is there any good news about rising inflation?</b>