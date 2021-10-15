A Merriam-Webster representative alerted The Washington Post to degrading terms appearing in Word Wipe, an online game developed by Arkadium that is published on The Post website and in other outlets. Arkadium said it regularly audits and culls the words that could appear in its games and has taken steps to remove additional terms. “We never want anything to appear that could be offensive, even if the word had a benign origin,” Arkadium chief executive Jessica Rovello said in a statement.