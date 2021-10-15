Workers are demanding pay increases since they can see their wages aren’t buying as much with so many everyday necessities costing more, including rent. That leads companies to hike prices more, and then workers turn around and demand another pay raise. Economists call this phenomenon a “wage-price spiral.” It often leads to sustained high inflation that forces the Fed to step in to stop it. Alternatively, consumers could pull back on spending as they fear high prices, another scenario that is harmful to the economy and could lead to a recession.