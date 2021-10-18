Where the charging station is available for any homeowner to use, we view it as another amenity offered by that building, one that will ultimately make the property more desirable to future buyers (and may even help propel values higher). However, if the charging station is only available to one owner (and only that owner), then it may be fairer for that owner to pay the building the estimated cost for the electricity — or perhaps reimburse the building for the cost of installing the charging station.