Sinclair began investigating Saturday, the filing said, and by Sunday had discovered that several of its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware. It also said hackers took unspecified data.
The cyberattack “has caused — and may continue to cause — disruption to parts of the Company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertisements,” according to the filing.
Leigh Anne Arnold, a Sinclair spokeswoman, said the company is “working diligently to address the incident and to restore operations quickly and securely.”
The company did not address questions regarding how widespread the service disruptions were, but several Sinclair-owned television stations reported experiencing technical difficulties Sunday.
“Technical issues have kicked us off the air this morning,” tweeted Phil Kelly, a Columbus, Ohio, television host with the ABC6/Fox28 station. “It’s a corporate wide problem that our engineers are working hard to fix. Hopefully see you soon?”
Sinclair is the latest company to come under threat from hackers. In May, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co.'s business systems disrupted fuel operations to much of the East Coast. Weeks later, hackers targeted a JBS meat processing plant.
The Recorder, citing a person in contact with Sinclair employees, reported that the hack disrupted several local stations because many sections of their systems are connected through the same Active Directory domain, making it hard to isolate the breach. But the hackers did not appear to have reached a Sinclair system called “the master control,” allowing Sinclair to replace local feeds with a national one.