The announcement also comes as greater public attention has fallen on international shipping and logistics, as ports, cargo companies, truckers and retailers have faced significant disruptions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday the White House said that Union Pacific Railroad had announced its facilities serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will now operate around-the-clock to help move shipping containers. And on Monday, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Jean Soroka said his team had already halved the amount of cargo that had been sitting on docks for 13 days or longer.