Unfortunately, if you and she own the home together and she dies, you might have been equal owners of the home. On her death, you would inherit only one-half the value of the home (and would receive the stepped-up basis for that half) but would not fully benefit from the stepped-up basis that we described. If you sold the home, you wouldn’t pay tax on the share you inherited from your mom at the time of her death, but you’d likely have to pay tax on your share of the home. Your tax would be based on the value of your share when you obtained ownership against the amount you received when you sold the home.