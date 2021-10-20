But after reviewing hundreds of thousands of pages of internal documents and interviewing former employees and others, it became evident that Zuckerberg “knowingly and actively” participated in each decision leading up to Cambridge Analytica’s mass collection of user data and misrepresented how secure that data was, Racine said Wednesday in a statement.
Zuckerberg was aware that Facebook’s success hinged on assuring users their data was protected, while selling access to that data without driving people away, the complaint states. The decision to open Facebook to third parties was Zuckerberg’s “brainchild.”
“The evidence further demonstrates that Mr. Zuckerberg also participated in misleading the public and government officials about Facebook’s role,” Racine said. “Under these circumstances, Mr. Zuckerberg should be held liable for his involvement in the decisions that enabled the exposure of millions of users’ data.”
A Facebook spokesman dismissed the allegations in an emailed statement to The Post, calling them “as meritless today as they were more than three years ago, when the District filed its complaint.
“We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously and focus on the facts.”
Cambridge Analytica, a U.K.-based political consultancy that had worked for the Trump campaign, was suspended from Facebook for improperly accessing the personal information of 87 million users. The company later declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.
“Zuckerberg was personally aware of the risks that sharing consumer data with apps posed,” the complaint reads, “but actively disregarded those risks because sharing data was otherwise beneficial and lucrative to Facebook’s business model and platform growth.”