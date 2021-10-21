The organizing drive comes on the heels of a contested union election in April at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union vote failed.(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Amazon workers have long complained about dangerous working conditions and low pay. The company contends that it often pays more than its peers, and offers medical and other benefits, as well as opportunities for advancement.
ALU’s organizers are asking for pay raises “that reflect the value Amazon employees create,” according to the union’s website, along with increases to paid time off and vacation days, and better working conditions such as longer breaks, less mandatory overtime and shift cancellations during hazardous weather conditions.
“With a union, everything is on the table,” ALU’s website proclaims.
The organizing push comes as union momentum builds across the country. Labor leaders have dubbed the month “Striketober” because of the surge in strikes and strike authorizations sweeping across industries.
Kellogg’s cereal production workers are in the third week of their strike, and John Deere factory workers walked off the job last week after rejecting a deal that included 5 to 6 percent pay increases. Workers, represented by the United Auto Workers, said the offer was still too modest after the company collected massive profits during the pandemic.
Kaiser Permanente nurses and health workers in California and Oregon voted to authorize a strike earlier in the month, in case negotiations break down between their alliance of unions and company management.