The organizing drive comes on the heels of a contested union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., in April. Though the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union vote failed, an NRLB hearing officer recommended in August that it be set aside and a new election held after finding that Amazon’s tactics improperly skewed election results. A final ruling on the do-over is pending. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
It also marks another milestone in “striketober,” a moniker labor leaders have used to describe this month’s surging union organizing momentum and strike drives. Workers and organizers have seized on a tight labor market and simmering anger toward employers that have not raised pay to reflect, in some cases, record profits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees across industries are petitioning for a greater share of those gains. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler last week called the growing union activism “‘Exhibit A’ for why we need to rebalance the scales and put workers back in the center of our economy.”
Kellogg’s cereal production workers are in the third week of their strike, and John Deere factory workers walked off the job last week after rejecting a deal that included 5 to 6 percent pay increases. Workers, represented by the United Auto Workers, said the offer was still too modest after the company collected massive profits during the pandemic.
Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care workers in California and Oregon also voted this month to authorize a work stoppage in case negotiations break down between their alliance of unions and company management, over a tiered wage system that would offer less compensation to new hires.
Amazon workers have long complained about dangerous working conditions and low pay. The company contends that it often pays more than its peers, and offers medical and other benefits, as well as opportunities for advancement.
ALU’s organizers are asking for pay raises “that reflect the value Amazon employees create,” according to the union’s website, along with increases to paid time off and vacation days, and better working conditions such as longer breaks, less mandatory overtime and shift cancellations during hazardous weather conditions.
“With a union, everything is on the table,” according to the ALU website.
“I’m obviously physically exhausted, but mentally, this is motivating,” Smalls told The Washington Post. “I know that we have a huge battle ahead of us, so I got to get right back to it right after we file. But right now, this moment, it’s sort of like a weight lifted off my shoulders. A small one, but still a weight.”
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement that the company does not think “unions are the best answer for our employees,” and that Amazon has “made great progress in recent years and months in important areas like pay and safety.”
But even as organizers seize on worker frustrations during the coronavirus pandemic to spark new union and strike drives, the Amazon loss in Alabama continues to haunt the labor movement, leaders say. Shuler told the National Press Club last week that workers did not take on Amazon and Bezos on “a level playing field,” and “the cards were stacked against us.”
That loss, Smalls said, led him and other Staten Island organizers to eschew established unions and form one of their own. RDWSU officials, he said, did not spend enough time building trust with workers, and attempts to bring celebrity and political attention to the union drive backfired.
“Workers see through that,” he said.
Instead, he said, he’s set up a tent by the bus stop near the Staten Island warehouses to hand pamphlets to workers. He’s distributed free T-shirts on special occasions and shows up at the start of shifts with doughnuts and coffee. Over the summer, he held cookouts so workers could get a meal as they went home after 10- or 12-hour shifts.
“These established unions, if they had the playbook, it would have been done already,” Smalls said. “We saw that happen in Alabama this year. So why not try something that hasn’t been done before?”
Amazon already has taken aim at ALU’s independent structure — saying the union was ill-funded and inexperienced — to discourage workers from signing authorization cards, Smalls said. Labor leaders have similar concerns behind closed doors, wary that another loss to Amazon could spoil the movement’s momentum. Smalls said ALU organizers are undeterred, and that the independent nature of the union is an advantage.
“The energy is different. The way we organize is different,” he said. “And the way they union-bust, they have to tread lightly because they’re talking about their own workers. When you have workers representing themselves, how do you union bust that?”