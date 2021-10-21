The orders represent one of the first major policy actions under the agency’s newly confirmed director, Rohit Chopra, who spearheaded the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to regulate Big Tech in his previous role as federal trade commissioner. They suggest that the CFPB — better known for going after banks and debt servicers — could play a front-seat role in the Biden administration’s broader plans to regulate Big Tech.
“The CFPB’s inquiries will help inform regulators and policymakers about the future of our payments system,” Chopra said in a statement. He later added that the inquiries build on work by the FTC to “shed light on the business practices of the largest technology companies in the world.”
The “market-monitoring” orders allow the CFPB to demand information from private companies under its purview. The open-ended information requests can sometimes precede related enforcement actions or new rules.
The Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group, said it welcomes the CFPB’s efforts to “level the playing field” between traditional banks and online payments processors. Banking industry representatives argue that Big Tech firms have built their e-commerce businesses with few rules in place to protect consumers.
“Since the bureau was founded, a growing share of banking activity has occurred outside of the purview of leading regulators, putting consumers and the resiliency of the financial system at risk,” CBA President Richard Hunt said in a statement.
Representatives from the tech companies singled out by the CFPB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.