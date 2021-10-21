“When these programs stop, and suddenly, all of the debt and the interest on these payments are still due, just because the world is in a pandemic doesn’t mean the financial system has stopped,” Newcomb said. “Your debtors still want their money, and your landlord still wants their money, and the utilities still want their money. And so if the money isn’t forthcoming, you’re stuck. This will send many people that were on the brink over the edge.”