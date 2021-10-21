Redfin partners with ADT, a home security and smart-home services provider, to allow buyers to self-tour vacant houses that have been listed for sale by Redfin. Buyers can open the door to a vacant house with their phone using smart locks. ADT is providing security and monitoring for the houses that will keep the sellers informed when anyone enters or exits a property.
Self-touring is already available on RedfinNow listings, which are properties owned by the real estate brokerage. The self-guided tours for other vacant listings were introduced in a pilot program in several markets in 2020. According to Redfin’s data, vacant houses with Direct Access have double the number of tours on average compared to other properties.
Direct Access is available in 22 of Redfin’s markets, including Washington, Northern Virginia and Maryland. Eventually the company will expand the service to all of its markets.
Buyers will be able to tour a vacant house by themselves or with their buyer’s agent using the Redfin app to unlock the door. Property owners can track tours and buyer feedback on their Redfin Owner Dashboard.
The ability to tour a house without an appointment can benefit buyers, especially in markets with heavy competition. Buyers won’t have to wait to coordinate their schedule with their agent. People who are buying together can visit at their convenience even if they can’t go at the same time, which means they may be able to make a decision and an offer faster.
Home sellers who sign up for Direct Access receive an ADT smart-home security system that is monitored while their home is on the market. The smart lock, security panel and sensors, which ADT says are valued at $899, convey to the buyers who can opt for discounted services after the closing.
Redfin also provides sellers with verification of identity for each potential buyer who visits the house, technology that monitors when the person enters and exits the house, and up to $100,000 in the event of loss or damage to the home.
