Shoppers are beginning to fret: A third of the respondents to a recent survey of more than 5,700 consumers by Oracle, which provides cloud services for retail giants from Prada to Office Depot, said they were worried about not getting desired items and paying more for them when they do. Here’s what you need to know to avoid a holiday shopping nightmare.
What to know
- Why are so many store shelves already empty?
- Do I really need to start shopping now?
- Should I budget more this year?
- Will hot<b> </b>gifts be harder to come by?
- Is it risky to do all my shopping online?